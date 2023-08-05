From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has signed an outsourcing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) agreement with some Japanese companies to develop software.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN disclosed this to newsmen in Nsukka on Saturday after he returned to Nsukka from Japan where the agreement was signed.

Igwe said the agreement was signed at the Shinjuku ward, Sankaku Hiroba Event Centre of Sumitomo Corp, Tokyo, Japan between Appleach Corporation, Japan, UNN, and Nahfconnects for Africa World Inc, Japan.

The Vice-Chancellor who signed on behalf of UNN described the event as a welcome development and a breakthrough to robust economic relationship between the University, Africa, and Japan.

He urged other world economies to be disposed to knowledge transfer and research collaborations in order to revive the global economy from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a welcome development, I am happy that the collaboration and agreement is being signed between my Institution and these Japanese firms during my tenure as VC,” he said.

Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, the Director of Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development(ACE-SPED), UNN who accompanied UNN VC on the trip told Newsmen in Nsukka on Saturday that the Japanese companies will essentially define, and specify the kind of software applications that they want and the university will develop them.

“UNN will be developing a safety confirmation application that would dictate natural disasters such as earthquakes, flooding, and landslide, as well as accounting software, among others for the Japanese firms.

“Students, staff, and research groups in UNN will be involved in this laudable project according to the particular ICT project they will work on.

“This is a commendable achievement by Prof Igwe’s administration given that the university will earn revenue from the partnership because software development fees will be paid by the Japanese firms,” he said.

Prof. Ejiogu, who is also the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN disclosed further that the signing of the outsourcing ICT agreement has accorded the university the opportunity of sending students and staff to do their internship (Industrial Attachment) at Japanese companies.

Ejiogu added that UNN and the Japanese firms had other partnership agreements in renewal energy production.

“This agreement we signed will no doubt project UNN and Nigeria’s academic and technical manpower into the global economic contributions in ICT, as well as promote the culture and education of the countries involved.

“I thank my Vice Chancellor who has provided an enabling environment for us to pursue this agreement which would not only affect the University positively but the Nigerian economy as well.

“I thank the companies that are involved in this agreement for seeing the need to come into this cooperation that would boost the relationship between Africa and Japan,” he said.

Ejiogu said also that the Chief Executive Officer of Nahfconnects for Africa and the World Inc., Fintan Nnaji had in a remark during the occasion said that the agreement would foster research, skill acquisitions, innovation, and knowledge transfer between the countries which would help in addressing societal problems.

Adding that “the exercise will no doubt pave the way for African software engineers, starting with Nigeria.

”It will also enhance job creation and promote partnerships in education, research, innovation, skill acquisition, knowledge transfer, and human resources development to solve societal problems,” he said.