Peter Anosike

The Sun Newspaper, Editor on Sunday, Mr Chidi Nnadi, was in the penultimate Saturday honoured with the Distinguished Eminent Lion Award by the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos State chapter.

Other alumnus who were honoured at the event held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, included the Chief Medical Director of Nazarene Medical Centre, Okota, Lagos, Dr (Mrs) Irene Okwerekwu;

Managing Director of Alpha Pharmacy and Stores Ltd, Ike Onyechi; CEO of Midworld Resources, Ejike Ekwegbalu; Sir Jude Nneji; Mrs Obiageli Anubi; Managing Director of Tenece Group, Kingsley Eze, among others.

Speaking on the occasion entitled, Annual Lecture/Awards/Dinner ceremony 2018 with the theme: ‘Enthroning Good Governance and Building Strong Institutions in Nigeria,’ the Chairman, Engr. James Agada said that the award was in recognition of Mr Nnadi`s giant strides in the media industry.

According to him, The Sun Sunday editor who is a graduate of Mass Communication of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as Master’s degree holder in Public Relations of the same

institution, is one of the shining examples of the university.

He said that the award was to appreciate the difference that he is making in his chosen career and also to encourage him to do more.

Speaking on the theme, the Guest Speaker, Chief Ziggy Azike, said that the bane of bad governance in Nigeria was the absence of the rule of law.

He pointed out that African leaders tend to be law unto themselves, adding that was why they prefer building strong individuals to strong institutions.

Chief Azike gave example with what is currently going on in Imo State where Governor Rochas Okorocha, he claimed, has destroyed most of the institutions.

His words: “When the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama visited Kenya, he urged African leaders to strive to build strong institutions instead of strong personalities.

“But the truth is that there cannot be strong institutions in the absence of rule of law. Strong institutions help to check mate leaders.

So, what these so-called leaders are doing is to destroy the institutions and make themselves lords of the state like in Imo State at the moment.”