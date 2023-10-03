From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Charles Igwe, is currently addressing a press conference as part of activities marking the 63rd Founders Day celebration of the institution.

The Founders Day celebration is in commemoration of the founding of the institution on the eve of Nigeria’s independence on October 6, 1960.

The week-long event is dotted with activities during which staff, students and alumni come together to honour the institution’s founders and forebears.

It is also a time to reflect on its past, celebrate its achievements and strategize on its future.

Attending the press briefing together with the Vice Chancellor are the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Pat Okpoko, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof Johnson Uramah, and the Registar, Dr. Celine Nebedum.