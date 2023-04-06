By Christopher Oji

Three people were killed and one other injured as gunmen invaded Gowon Estate in the Alimosho area of Lagos.

The gunmen srtuck at Naval block of the state and escaped without being arrested.

The Police said they have stepped up man hunt for the yet-be-identified Gunmen.

Lagos state Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, command ,Benjamin, said the incident happened around 11 35 on Wednesday night .

Hundeyin said that the Gowon Estate Police received a call from the Naval Block of the estate that some people were shot by unknown gunmen at 41 Road, Union Bank Block in the estate.

He also added that two patrol teams were immediately moved to the scene to quickly put the situation under control .

Police sources at Gowon Estate Police Station. said that the deceased persons and their injured mate had been rushed to the hospital , when the policemen arrived.

Hundeyi said ” While at the scene of shooting, the police recovered nine espended cartridges and bounch of keys, adding that both the deceased and the injured were taken to Igando General Hospital and Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.”

He also said that further information to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families.”

According to the police ” One male survival-Doba Ngoze, currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba. “