From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The ALGON/Engr. AA Sule Inter Local Government Unity Cup has provided a platform for young aspiring players to showcase their talents in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

One such player who has caught the eye is Edwards Meshach, who scored a sensational hattrick for Akwanga LG in their game against Wamba LG.

Speaking to the media team of the tournament, shortly after the football game, Meshach expressed his joy at recording the first hattrick in this kind of competition, describing it as the biggest tournament of his life.

“It is a game of joy and I’m very happy for recording the first hattrick in this kind of competition. This is the biggest Competition I have ever played, it is a privilege and I thank God for the hattrick”.

He thanked God for the opportunity and expressed his hope that Akwanga LG would qualify from their zone and go all the way to win the title at the state capital.

When asked if he thinks he can win the top scorer award, Meshach confidently replied in the affirmative, saying his performance in the game against Wamba LG has put him in contention for the award, but he will have to continue to perform at a high level in the remaining games of the tournament.

“My target is for us (Akwanga LG) to qualify from our zone and go for the title at the state capital”.

Sun gathered that the he ALGON/Engr. AA Sule Inter Local Government Unity Cup is providing a great platform for young footballers in Nasarawa State to showcase their skills and potentially launch their careers.With players like Edwards Meshach on display, it is clear that there is a wealth of untapped talent waiting to be discovered.