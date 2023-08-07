From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has appointed Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu as Special Adviser on Public Relations and Special Duties.

Dr Ojukwu was Director of Information and Public Relations of the University from 2007 to 2019. He became a lecturer 1 in the Department of Political Science where he was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2022.

Contained in an appointment letter dated July 5, 2023, signed by the Registrar of the University, Barrister Philomena Okoye made available to The Sun Newspaper, the letter stated that Ojukwu is expected to continue putting in his best for the growth of the university.

In a rapidly growing University, the new Special Adviser is expected to advise the Vice Chancellor in critical areas of stake holder engagement and other duties as may be assigned to him by the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Emma Ojukwu has degrees in English Language from the University of Benin in 1986, a post graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and a PhD in Political Science.

He is coming on board with a rich background in practical public relations , long years of experience on the workings of the university system and long standing relationship with various critical stakeholders both within the university system and the outside community.

Dr Ojukwu is married to Dr Ebele Ojukwu (An Associate Professor of Music). They are blessed with three adult children.