From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Department of Estate Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has taken delivery of sets of office furniture and equipment as promised by two alumni of the University, Mr Arnold Ekweoba and Mr Osorachukwu Ani.

The duo of Mr. Ekweoba, CEO of Arnold & Associates and Mr. Ani, CEO of Sure Homes, had in November, 2022, fulfilled the promise of renovating office spaces for their department.

Mr. Ekweoba, a graduate of Estate Management, in a statement, explained that the renovation and furnishing of the offices was borne out of his desire to contribute his quota to the teaching and learning environment that moulded him.

He averred that when the opportunity came calling from one of the staff, he teamed up with his friend and former classmate, Mr. Ani, to create befitting office spaces for their lecturers.

“A good office is imperative for effective teaching and learning. Academic exercise involves a lot of critical thinking and a good office is key for such brain activities. There is a need for the alumni and private sector to join hands in improving our University system across board”, Ekweoba said.

Head of the Department (Estate Management), Dr. Celestine Ugonabo, who received the items, on behalf of the Department, confirmed that items donated include tables, luxurious office seats, air conditioners and fans.

Mr. Ugonabo expressed gratitude to the duo for such an uncommon gesture, stressing that institutions effectively abroad because alumni members contribute immensely to their development.

While commending both for such gallantry, he called on other alumni to contribute their efforts towards a better academic environment.