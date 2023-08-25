…Dedicates special phone line for students’ complaints

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone has removed from official positions, some affected lecturers undergoing investigations over alleged sexual harassment of students.

Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu who disclosed this in a press statement issued in Awka yesterday, also said the Vice Chancellor has also made available a dedicated telephone number to enable students report all forms of harassment by staff especially sexual harassment.

Ojukwu also debunked reports of female students protest in the university over sexual harassment from lecturers noting that nothing of sort happened in the campus but there is an ongoing investigation concerning allegations of sexual harassment in the university.

“It is important to state that there was no protest of any sort in the university. However, there is an ongoing investigation concerning alleged sexual harassment by some lecturers. The Vice Chancellor immediately removed the affected lecturers from their official positions and issued those affected strong warning letters in the affected departments. Unfortunately, the students who alleged sexual harassment were not forthcoming to testify before the investigation panel”.

“However, the Vice Chancellor additionally summoned the affected departments to a meeting where he expressed the university’s displeasure and warned lecturers and staff to desist from all actions that will bring the name of the university to disrepute. He warned that the university management will severely punish erring staff especially those who are molesting or sexually harassing our students.”

“The Vice Chancellor has therefore made a dedicated telephone number available to enable students report all forms of harassment by staff especially sexual harassment. He further assures students of the renewed determination of the university to protect them and treat all forms of allegations of sexual harassment with the seriousness it deserves and confidentially.” The statement noted.