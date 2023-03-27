From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A graduand of Faculty of Medicine, College of Health Sciences of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, Miss Abajue Nneoma Paracleta has broken an academic record as she came tops with the awards of overall best student and five other prizes.

Paracleta expressed gratitude to God and her parents for the opportunity given her to become a medical doctor to actualize her childhood dream.

On why she was able to achieve the feat, she said it was a product of hardwork and perseverance.

“I dedicate a lot of time to my studies. I study mostly early hours in the morning. I’m a morning person. My target has always been to achieve excellence. I gave less time to social life in school.

“I have always chosen to be a medical doctor. There was a doctor I admired as a child and I told myself that I would be like him. I love medical profession, ” she said.

Paracleta’s father, Chidi Abajue, a media consultant, said her daughter at her earlier academic stage insisted that it was either medicine or nothing for her.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy that Nneoma’s dream has come to fulfillment. It’s the Lord’s doing. I’m also thankful to my parents who insisted that everyone of their twelve children must be educated above secondary school level or be disowned by them.

“Paracleta who is my first daughter and my second child insisted that it must be medicine and surgery. At a point, because of the financial involvement, I pleaded with her to choose another course that would end in four years, but she said it was either medicine or she would stay home.

“I wouldn’t say I borrowed money from anybody but each time it appeared that the journey would stop, the door would miraculously open and we continued till this day.

” She attempted the General Certificate of Education (GCE O’Level) while in Senior Secondary School (SSSII) and she cleared her papers. She gained admission with that result, ” Abajue narrated.

The Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Esimone in his felicitation said that though the students lost one year due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, they had by the event acquired the distinction of being the golden jubilee induction set.

Provost of the College, Prof Gerald Udigwe told the graduands that they were the ambassadors of NAU and must not engage in any act that would diminish the image of the institution.

The Provost advised them not to hesitate to help their alma mater in any way they could as their predecessors had done.

Apart from being announced as the overall best student, Paracleta also clinched best student in 5th MBBS; Chief Cletus Ibeto’s prize for best student in Pediatrics; Eche Adinma’s prize for best student in community medicine and Eche Adinma’s prize for best female student.

A total of seven other graduands received various awards.

Dignitaries at the event include the Chief Medical Director of the NAUTH, Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja; Dean Faculty of Medicine, Professor Obi Nwosu; Dean, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, Professor Igwebuike Onyiaorah; Medical Elder of the day, Prof U. Ele.