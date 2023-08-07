From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone has endorsed the candidacy of Prof Kate Omenugha for the Governing Council of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) representing the Anambra State Chapter.

Prof. Omenugha received the Vice Chancellor’s support when he received in audience, a delegation from the Anambra State Chapter of the NIPR led by the state Chairman, Prof. Angela Nwammuo.

The outgoing Governing Council member, Prof BAC Obiefuna had during the meeting briefed the Vice Chancellor on the choice of Prof Kate Omenugha to represent the Anambra State Chapter of NIPR in the Governing Council during the forthcoming Abuja Annual General Meeting and Election of the Institute even as the state Chairperson, Prof. Nwamuo concurred with his position and described Omenugha as a ‘Diamond in NIPR.’

Prof. Nwammuo praised the Vice Chancellor for the giant strides of his administration in the University particularly in the recent Federal University rankings in Nigeria where NAU took the 4th position.

She solicited support from the University ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting Conference/Elections and the need for Nnamdi Azikiwe University to see Prof. Omenugha’s ambition as one that will add value to the University and State Chapter of the Institute.

The Vice Chancellor in endorsing Prof Omenugha recalled her many achievements as a Staff of the University including her outstanding service as Commissioner for Education in Anambra State for eight years.

He thanked the delegation for the visit and assured that the University Management would provide logistics support to the Anambra contingent.

The Vice Chancellor also advised for a united front within the NIPR and wished her success in the forthcoming Council election.

In her reaction, Prof. Omenugha thanked the Vice Chancellor for his fatherly disposition in managing the University, particularly his unwavering support of anything that will promote the image of the University.

She assured that if elected as a Council Member of the NIPR, the State, South East, and Nigeria at large will see the difference in the way and manner that will stand out the Institute.

On the delegation included; – State Financial Secretary of NIPR, Mrs. Jacinta Nwafor, Prof. Venatius Agbanu, State Vice Chairman, Dr. Ikenna Umeanolue, the Public Relations Officer of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Dr. Harrison Madubueze, the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu.

.Meanwhile, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has joined the amiable Vice Chancellor, Professor Esimone in endorsing Prof Omenugha for the Governing Council of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations representing Anambra Chapter.

Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Frank-Collins Okafor in a statement said: “As we thank Mr. Vice Chancellor for this unalloyed support, we pray God to grant the Faculty of Social Sciences and the university at large, this auspicious aspiration in Jesus name. Amen! Good luck to the “Diamond” of NIPR Anambra State. Congratulations in advance” he said.