From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Universal Insurance Plc has tasked the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), to digitalize their business operations for optimal service.

Managing Director/CEO of Universal Insurance Plc, Ben Ujoatuonu gave the task in Aba, Abia State at the weekend during a meeting with Executives of NCRIB in the South East.

He said with the current global trend, any business outfit that fails to digitalize its operations, would be drowned in the competitive water.

Ujoatuonu said Universal Insurance was one of the most digitally compliant Insurance companies in Nigeria, which he said NIA could attest to.

“Recently, we opened the Universal Marketing platform, a digitally operated network procedure that allows for effective and efficient way of doing business”.

He said his company was seeking for a more business relationship with members of the NCRIB especially in the South East.

The synergy he said has become necessary to allow Universal Insurance, owed by the South East governments, to remain a major player in the insurance industry.

Elder Darlington Omerekpe, a patron of NCRIB, South East zone, described Universal Insurance as one of the best underwriting Insurance companies in Africa.

“The company is always open when it comes to risks underwriting, depending however on the nature of the risk

“Universal Insurance started from here, it has Igbo background, and it’s in a position to give us what we want in the insurance business”.

He called on NCRIB members in the South East to always do business will Universal Insurance for prompt underwriting of risks.

Chairman of the Council in the South East, Dr. Anthony Okeume expressed joy over the current status of Universal Insurance which he said was made possible through the efforts of Ujoatuonu and his team.

While urging Universal Insurance to keep up the tempo, Okeume assured of the willingness of his members to do business with the company.

Others who spoke at the meeting, Chiefs Geoffrey Uzoagba and Chijioke Ihediuwa appreciated what the company has been doing over the years.

They however urged the company to do more as to gain the confidence of the NCRIB in particular and the public at large.

Earlier in a lecture, Prof Sunday Nwite had enumerated the role of Insurance intermediaries in effective credit risk management in the insurance industry.

Represented by Dr. David Okeke, Prof Nwite said Insurance Brokers should not only help their clients to file claims successfully, but also know their client’s risk philosophy.