By Henry Uche

In recognition of his contribution to the development of the insurance industry, the Managing Director/ CEO, of Universal Insurance, Dr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, has won the ‘Insurance Personality Leadership Excellence Prize for Year 2022’

At the 2022 edition of the African Prize for Leadership Excellence Award Ceremony held in Lagos recently, the organisers of the event, The Africa Leadership Media Limited, a Pan Africa Leadership Magazine, said the Africa Prize for Leadership in Excellence is in recognition of the positive contributions of individuals and corporate organisations in African insurance sector.

“Africa in the last decade has experienced significant economic growth that has not only put it in spotlight but has also made it attractive to foreign investors . The Africa new growth factor has been attributed to the Leadership Excellence of some selected African individuals and Corporate organizations that have demonstrated uncommon initiatives in the African economy”

It added that the African Prize for Leadership Excellence is a prize for excellent leadership experience for some selected African personalities who have made impact in the development of the African economy through their innovation, creativity and leadership experience in their field of endeavour.

“Insurance Personality Leadership Prize of the Year’ was awarded to Dr. Ujoatonu in recognition of his insurance expertise, sound knowledge, and practical leadership excellence in management skills”

In his remarks, Ujoatonu who expressed his gratitude for being chosen for the honour attributed the award to the success made by the the company during his tenure.

According to him, “Before we came in, the Universal Insurance brand was struggling in the market but today the company is a brand everybody wants to identify with including the public, brokers and contemporaries in the insurance market. This can be seen in our results.

“Our stakeholders, policyholders and staff are happy because we are meeting the aspirations of everyone. What we have achieved collectively at Universal Insurance Plc is what has given me the opportunity to attain this, and I am grateful to God.”