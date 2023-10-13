From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume has assured the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of the assistance of the Federal Government in actualization of a better Nigeria.

Senator Akume made the promise when he hosted members of the forum in his office, in Abuja.

He stressed that Nigeria can only be better if there is unity irrespective of party.

The SGF added the forum has come a long way and would continue to play a significant role in the unity and development of the country.

“We must be united always, like it is popularly said our straight lays in our diversity. And it is very true” he added.

“This forum has came to existence and it will never die due to the type of people you have and your quality of leadership” the SGF noted.

Senator Akume pledged government readiness to partner in the Forum’s upcoming event to make it a huge success.

“We will consider to partner with you, on the 21st October, I will be able to stay with you and listen to what you have and together we will be able to come out with things that will be used to grow this country, that is what we need in this country at the moment” Senator Akume stated.

“If there prosperity we will all benefit and if there crisis all of us will be victims and this forum will play a significant role in the unity and stability of our dear country” he stressed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors and Former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chris Akomas stated that the forum is targeted at enhancing cordial relationship between stakeholders for the stability of all states in the federation.

Dr. Akomas added that the forum would be organizing a special summit on the 21st of this month for all serving deputy governors to educate and interact with them on how to move the states forward which the government at the centre would also benefit.

“The forum of former deputy governors of Nigeria have been in existence and we have been carrying out activities” Dr. Akomas emphasized.

“We had robost activities last year and this year we are preparing for our annual conference which is like annual general meeting but the difference this year is that we are going to have a speaking summit for serving deputy governors, who are actually associate members of the forum”

“The summit is geared towards enhancing cordial relationship to ensure that the relationships between stakeholders in the running of affairs of the states are captured, it will make sure the developmental goals are achieved because if we do well at the states it will also help in straighten the government at the centre.

“Our focus is on unity, peace and progress of the nation and our major goal is the people interest so that at the end of the day governance and government will delivered to Nigerians” Dr. Akomas stressed.