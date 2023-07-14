By Chinelo Obogo

The Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has urged the Federal Government to assist domestic airlines by providing N250 billion soft loans and good policies for businesses to thrive, instead of giving out handouts to people.

Okonkwo who is also the spokesperson of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), also urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to be more vigilant with the operations of fuel marketers in the sector in order to prevent supply of contaminated products to airline operators.

He stated this on Friday during the the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association conference which held in Lagos on Friday, with the theme: ‘Catalysing Partnership With Traders Through Innovation, Technology, Analytical and Sustainability.”

He said that giving out N500 billion palliatives to the less privileged as planned by the Federal Government may not be the solution to the country’s problems but that the government should rather look at how it could use the savings from the fuel subsidy to strength business owners in the private sector to stimulate the economy and create wealth.

He suggested that if the government could give the airline operators about N250 billion for instance as a soft loan, it would go a long way in boosting the economy.

He also called for transparency in the disbursement of the loans to the beneficiaries.

“If the Federal Government can set aside about N250 billion as for the aviation sector as soft loans, not grant or free money to the aviation sector, what it means is that there will be more aircraft, which can be deployed to some of the new routes. It can also energise and capitalise in us going to the international routes.

“The outcome is that there will be more people employed, revenue generation by the airlines and the government will make more money. Flying overseas will bring about foreign exchange earnings and it will reduce the pressure. By and large, it will help people who don’t have jobs.

“My take is that as the government is giving out the money, they should also give the resources to strengthen the economic and business private owners. Anybody who has a job, has a greater tomorrow, palliatives can come and go. The N8,000 for a family for a month will not take more than two days and N500 billion is gone. We need to grow the economy, create wealth and ensure people are well-paid,” he said.

He also applauded the NCAA for investigating the source of the contaminated aviation fuel involving Max Air’s Boeing 737-300 aircraft of July 7, 2023.

Okonkwo stated that there are certain measures taken by fuelers and airlines before fuel is dispensed into the tank of aircraft, saying such steps should be adhered to strictly by all operators.

He also called on NCAA to carry out a pseudo audit of the fuel marketers in order to ensure total compliance with industry standards.

He lauded the current management of NCAA, led by Capt. Musa Nuhu, saying that the apex regulatory body in the sector had lived up to expectations so far.

He said: “The plan to investigate the fuel marketers is a confirmation of all what I have been saying all along that we have an active and vibrant NCAA, which guarantees safety of the air passengers. It can only take a vigilant regulatory to observe when there is a problem and if they have gone as far as identifying with the supplier of bad fuel, we are happy with that development.

“As for Max Air, there is nothing absolutely to worry about. It can happen to any airline anytime. If there are questions from NCAA, it is left for them to give answers to the agency, which I m sure they will do. The NCAA that we have now as led by Capt. Nuhu, is one of the best in the world.”

On the statement by NCAA that airlines and pilots are responsible for the quality of fuel dispense in their aircraft tanks, Okonkwo said that this was for the interest of the airlines and the flying public.

He said that this would make the operators more responsible to their responsibilities of ensuring safety and force adherence to Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

He, however, appealed to NCAA to put in place more acceptable audits on the fuel suppliers, stressing that the airline operators had consistently canvassed this position.