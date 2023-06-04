•Plans continental, nationwide expansion

By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airlines has announced plans to acquire 12 brand new aircraft in batches within the next 24 months to expand its operations to more cities across Nigeria and Africa.

Under the expansion plan, the airline will acquire two Embraer-190 aircraft, which will be delivered by the fourth quarter of this year and introduce 10 brand new Embraer-175 aircraft in batches within 24 months afterwards.

Commenting on the expansion plan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said United Nigeria Airlines is not relenting in its effort to sustain its presence in the aviation sector to further serve Nigerians better.

He said: “We are desirous of expanding our operations. So, the acquisition of more aircraft is in accord with our business development and growth plan. We are bringing in Embrarer-190 aircraft. We expect them to be in Nigeria by the end of the fourth quarter of year 2023.

“We are also expecting another set of aircraft thereafter – 10 brand new Embraer-17. These will help us increase our capacity for national and regional operations also.”

He disclosed that arrangements are in top gear for operations to Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal among other African countries.

The airline, which started operations in February 2021, with four Embraer-145 aircraft effectively services nine cities in the country, with plans to connect more Nigerian cities within the 2023 fiscal year and in line with its mantra …flying to unite.

The multiple award winning airline -Airline of the Year (Daily Independent), Most Enterprising Airline (New Telegraph), Indigenous Airline of the Year (Anambra State Government)- was recently certified by the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), for its operational and safety standards.

IOSA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, Mr. Nick Careen, said in his message that: “IATA is proud to recognise that United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme (IOSA), in accordance with the provisions of the IOSA Program Manual.”

