By Chinelo Obogo

United Nigeria Airlines has been admitted as a member of the global aviation body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airlines’ admittance into IATA was conveyed to the management of the airline in a letter dated October 9, 2023, and addressed to Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, chairman and chief executive of the company.

The letter signed by William Walsh, IATA Director General, said the body is happy to welcome United Nigeria Airlines into its fold.

He told United Nigeria Airlines that the group’s priorities include improving global safety, protecting the industry’s ability to grow sustainably, driving digital transformation within the industry and becoming the trusted source for aviation data.

“IATA mission is to represent, lead, and serve the aviation industry and is the collective voice of some 300 Airlines from over 120 countries worldwide. Our vision is to work together to shape the future growth of a safe, secure, and sustainable air transport industry that connects and enriches our world,” he said.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the IATA membership is an indication that United Nigeria Airlines is on course to becoming a global carrier.

He said, “The membership is a boost to our strategic engagements towards achieving our goals and becoming an airline that operates in accordance with global aviation standards. We welcome the admission into IATA membership and assure that it will propel us to exceeding customer expectations on safety, quick service delivery, and top-notch customer services.”

The membership is coming in the heels of the accreditation of United Nigeria Airlines, last May, as an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified carrier.

United Nigeria Airlines said it is currently engaged with its expansion programme with immediate expectations for direct flight operations to Accra in Ghana and other regional destinations alongside expanded operations to Sokoto, Kano, Jos and Benin.