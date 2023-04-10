From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A civic group, Igbo Youths for a New Nigeria, has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to unite all tribes in the country as he takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson for the group, Chidiebube Okeoma, said that the President-elect had a huge responsibility to make sure that the cord of disunity and ethnic bias currently brewing in the country become things of the past.

Okeoma said that the just concluded presidential election which produced Tinubu as the President-elect further exposed the country’s biases for ethical and religious egocentrism.

Okeoma said that religion and ethnicity played major roles in the Just concluded presidential elections, saying that Tinubu should as a national leader begin a healing process as he takes over from Buhari.

The activist warned that if not properly handled, the sharp division currently pervading the political atmosphere of the country may affect Tinubu’s administration.

Okeoma said ” Tinubu has a huge responsibility of reuniting this country. The sharp division currently pervading the political landscape of Nigeria if not properly addressed may affect Tinubu’s administration. Nigeria is currently divided among ethics and religious lines. The 2023 presidential activities centred more on ethnicity and religion rather than the core issues that affect our national development.

“The first thing the incoming president should do on the assumption of office is to make Nigeria truly one. To end ethnic and religious biases. Let us stop pretending, we are sharply divided among religious and ethnic lines. Let everything be done to end it immediately. The outgoing president didn’t do enough in uniting this country.”

Okeoma also urged Tinubu to consider the multi-ethnic nature of the country by making sure that all ethnic groups are properly represented in his cabinet.