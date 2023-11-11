From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Professor of Political History and Development Studies at the Prince Audu Abubakar University, Anyigba, Patrick Ukase, has charged Nigerians to prioritize the protection of national assets in solidarity with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in carrying out its mandate for the development of the country.

The don gave the charge while delivering a lecture in honour of the Commandant General, NSCDC, Audi Abubakar, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Centre of Excellence, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, with the theme; “Prioritising the Role of the Masses in the Protection of Public Assets and National Infrastructure Towards Sustaining the Vision of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nigeria’s Security Architecture,” yesterday.

According to the university don, “It is a truism that peace and security are necessary preconditions for development, as no nation can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere of insecurity. It is, in deed, the function of government both at the state and federal levels, to provide peace. The maintenance of peace is, therefore, a justifiable public good and the very essence of the state.”

Highlighting an array of security threats against public assets, including sabotage and vandalism of electrical installations, oil pipelines, railway tracks, stealing from government hospitals, schools and offices, as well as the expropriation of natural resources, the don maintained that it was in a bid to stem this ugly trend that NSCDC was formed and they must work tirelessly to justify their mandate.

Ukase said: “It was in order to stem the tide of continuous theft and sabotage of national assets that the Federal Government established the NSCDC as a formidable para-military agency to help tackle this challenge. It is therefore imperative for security agencies to protect these assets from double their efforts in collaboration with individuals who are the core beneficiaries of these assets as well as institutions to effectively prosecute this role.”

Earlier, while giving his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt and the chief host of the lecture, Professor Owunari Georgewill, welcomed participants and stakeholders to the lecture and emphasized the commitment and readiness of the institution to sustain sensitization and protection of national assets in line with the mandate of the NSCDC.

He thanked the Commandant General for accepting the honour and invitation of the university for the well-deserved recognition and honour.

Abubakar, who was represented by Assistant Commandant General, South-South Region, John Bassey, hailed the initiative of Save Nigeria Movement under the leadership of Rev. Solomon Semaka for conceiving the idea and the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for accepting to host the event.

He further expressed the readiness of the Corps under Abubakar, to continue to partner with critical stakeholders in the protection of national assets and the promotion of peace and security in the country.

Highlights of the public lecture included the presentation of Award of Excellence in Public Service by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill and the Commandant General, Abubakar

The event which was organised by Save Nigeria Movement, an Abuja based rights organisation in collaboration with NSCDC and the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was attended by senior NSCDC officers, members of the University community, religious leaders, lawyers and delegates from Civil Society Organizations

(CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the media, student unions, security chiefs from sister security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the security sector in the country.