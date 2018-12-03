Former students of UniPort confirmed that Jonathan enrolled at the school and diligently finished his academic work that earned him the doctorate degree.

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) Alumni Association has denied media report that former president Goodluck Jonathan was parading a fake doctorate degree he claimed to have obtained from the university decades ago.

The former students of UniPort confirmed that Jonathan duly enrolled into the school and diligently finished his academic works that earned him the doctorate degree.

National President of the association, Chris Adokeme, in a statement in Abuja, at the weekend, challenged anyone in doubt to visit the school to confirm with the school authorities or consult previous statements to get details.

He said: “UniPort had explained in different fora that former president Jonathan got his doctorate degree in Zoology in 1995, after he obtained Master of Science degree in Hydrobiology and Fisheries in 1985 and a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology in 1981.”

Adokeme suspected that some unnamed politicians might have begun another round of media campaign, like in 2015, to possibly tamper with the credibility of the former president, particularly as 2019 election draws closer.

He, however, challenged the columnist, Olatunji Dare, to unearth academic sleaze of many Nigerian leaders with questionable academic attainment and not the doctorate degree of Jonathan, that could be traced.