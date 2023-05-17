From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State University (Uniosun) has inaugurated a business school to address the problem of youth unemployment and address the challenges of the poor economy.

The management of the university also appointed Prof Siyan Oyeweso, a former provost of the College of Humanities & Culture, Uniosun, Ikire Campus, as the pioneer Director of the business school.

The appointment of Oyeweso alongside the governing board of the school was made public by the chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Yusuf Ali, SAN, on Tuesday.

In his remark, Ali expressed confidence in the composition of the board, commending the individuals from diverse backgrounds that made up the board.

He said the combined expertise of the members will help in bringing good policy implementation and decision-making in the best overall interest of the new school.

He encouraged the board to be unique in the delivery of excellent leadership and management training to big and small businesses to fuel economic recovery, increase capacity building, and empower the workforce with skills and competencies.

According to him, the new school is expected to focus on becoming a useful tool for economic and social change, saying, “The school should be focused on becoming an engine of economic and social regeneration, suited to the actual needs and real-life challenges of local communities; improving student employability, helping non-traditional students better navigate the recruitment process of large employers and actively growing out to engagement with local employers both large and small.”

The Governing Board members include; the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Adebooye as Chairman; Prof Siyan Oyeweso as Director, Prof Anthony Kola-Olusanya, Mr Gafar Shittu; Mr Bolarinwa Feruke, Prof Kehinde Adetunji, and Prof Akeem Salami, both representing Senate; and Mr Marcus Awobifa.