From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State University has gathered different scholars from different universities around the world for the 3rd International Sustainable Development Dialogue (ISDD).

The event was jointly organized by Uniosun, the African Network of Environmental Humanities (ANEH), and the Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society, and themed “Making and Unmaking Africa: Global Developments and Environmental Humanities.”

The Director, of Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute, Uniosun, Dr. John Agbonifo, who spoke at the opening ceremony at Osogbo main campus of the university, disclosed that the dialogue brought together world-renowned scholars and other stakeholders to deepen the discourse and practice of sustainable development.

The keynote speaker, Chairman, Department of History, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Prof Sandra Swart, who posited that history is not just about humans, insisted that human being need to understand how it can coexist with other animals.

Swart who delved into the world of lions, stated that there is much to learn about the animal and “we need to understand our place in the world as humans, and we need to understand how we can coexist with the other animals.”

A Professor of Medical History and Environmental Studies, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, Prof Gregg Mitman, described Africa as an important place to be thinking of environmental humanities, saying it is one of the continents that’s going to be most affected by global climate change, and yet has contributed the least greenhouse and gas emissions.

Noting that local people in Africa have been separated from forest animals in the past, Mutman maintained that there is a need to develop ways in which people’s relationships with the forest can enable them to provide livelihoods and move forward in a way that is sustainable and not adopt kind of forest conservation mentality from western nations in the past.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, disclosed that his administration has ambitious agenda for sustainable environmental management in its political manifestos.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Olawuni Timothy, Adeleke said his administration is poised on deploying those infrastructures to reduce carbon emissions, secure carbon credit, ensure climate resilience through multiple climate-related projects, tap into global financing opportunities, create a Climate Change Advisory Board and institutionalize climate change tracking and research domiciled at the Osun State University.

“The cleaning of Osun Rivers and distributaries, which had been polluted by the activities of miners is ongoing and nearing completion. Efforts are also on to ensure massive tree planting across the state forest estates, while private plantations are also encouraged,” Adeleke added.