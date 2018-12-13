NAN

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) will on Dec. 14 embark on a nationwide protest over the delay in the release of the conditions of service of all aviation agencies by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

The union issued the threat in a Notice of Strike Action signed by its General Secretary, Mr Phillip Nkiru, which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the aviation agencies are: the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

According to the union, the decision to embark on the protest was reached after an emergency meeting of all presidents and general secretaries, including key officers of the union in Lagos.

“It was resolved that a nationwide congress of all workers in the aviation industry be converged to express our dismay over the delay in the approval of their conditions of service by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

“By this notice, all workers in the aviation industry are enjoined to come out enmasse on Dec. 18 in all their various stations to mobilise, sensitise and protest on the delay of the release of their conditions of service in all aviation agencies.