From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has commended the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over his directive to relevant state functionaries to open the Tanke Flyover bridge from Monday, October 16th, 2023 up till 23rd October, 2023 for seamless traffic along the University Road .

Prof. Egbewole, who gave the commendation via a press statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, at the weekend, noted that the directive was in response to a solicitation letter earlier written to the Governor by the University management.

He said he got hints of the Governor’s directive from his interactions with some top state government officials.

The Vice Chancellor said that the directive would greatly facilitate vehicular movement during the University’s forthcoming Convocation ceremonies slated for Friday, 20th, Saturday, 21st, and Monday, 23rd October, 2023.

Prof. Egbewole also expressed gratitude to the Governor for his promise to mend the bad portions along the University Road up to the institution’s Main Gate before the scheduled convocation days

The Vice Chancellor pointed out that the promptness with which Mallam AbdulRazaq responded to the University management’s appeal has marked him out as a listening Governor.

He then prayed Almighty Allah to continue to guide and Guard the Governor.