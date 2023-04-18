From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin is set to tackle perennial transportation challenges in the institution with introduction of home-grown electric bus services as well as train services to ease the transportation challenges being faced by students and staff.

Speaking with journalists when he hosted media practitioners to breaking of Ramadan fasting in Ilorin on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abdulwahab Egbewole, SAN, said that the institution was determined to resolve the transportation challenge.

“Aside from the effort which the institution is making on the railway transportation, we are also looking at electric bus transportation.

“The good thing about it is that this is home grown as few of our colleagues in the Department of Electrical Engineering are already working on that model and because we just released the Senate research grant, we are hoping that part of the grant will be used to work on that model.

The Vice Chancellor also said that, in the interim, more buses would be injected into the university transportation system, adding that discussions had been held with some of investors that intend to introduce more buses on the road.

“Transportation problem has reduced because we have created, at least, within our campus and the university gate, a smooth ride. We are also looking at the government of Kwara State concluding the ongoing Tanke bridge project which we hope would further reduce the transportation challenge,” he said.

On where he sees the university by the end of his tenure, the Vice-Chancellor expressed optimism in making the institution the number one university in Nigeria, Africa and to be one of the prominent key players in the world.

“Our academic calendar is progressing smoothly, continuous assessment of our students is ongoing, and we recently had our matriculation. Our university is set to improve on the feat as the most subscribed university by maintaining it for the fifth time in next Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination,” he said.