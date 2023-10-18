— committed suicide after lending ‘online lover’ N500,000

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The management of the University of llorin has received with sadness the death of one of the University students, Sanni Hameedat, by suicide allegedly over a failed financial transaction.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on behalf of the management, described the incident as “a most horrible way to die,

especially for a promising young lady who had every opportunity before her to make it big in life”.

Akogun expressed the University management’s sympathy with the parents, siblings,friends and colleagues of the deceased and prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The management then counselled the students of the University to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

“The University of llorin is reputed to be a bastion of moral and academic education and we are surprised that any of our students, upon all the moral and academic instructions inculcated in them, could have associated with such undesirable element of a supposed

boy friend, and even went ahead to take the extreme step of taking her own life”, the University management lamented.

It would be recalled that a student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) identified as Sanni Hameedat has reportedly ended her life after lending a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat the sum of N500,000.

The development was confirmed by Rubiks, the private hostel management she resided in before her demise.

The management in a statement released on Wednesday disclosed that Hameedat was undergoing her SIWES programme before the incident happened.

The hostel management asserted that the cause of her death was not unrelated to the pressure from the app agents, who were demanding fast repayment, coupled with her brother’s inability to assist her financially, which led to depression.

The statement reads, “The cause of Suicide was traced to financial misappropriation. She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all contact, blocking her. This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps.”

Hameedat, therefore, managed to gather N450,000 from the loan apps, adding her savings of N50,000 to make up the borrowed N500,000.

The management further maintained that she was reported to have ingested a bottle of pesticide popularly known as Sniper the previous night, and her roommate (name withheld), who had retired to bed early, woke up in the middle of the night to discover her in distress while she was foaming from her mouth and also vomiting.

The statement concluded, “Alarmed, the roommate sought help, and she was rushed to UITH before being declared dead.”