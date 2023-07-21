. Medicine students to pay N190,250, courses without lab and studio N100, 750, with lab N140,250

By Gabriel Dike

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has proposed new fees increment for undergraduate students studying different courses in the two campuses, Akoka and Idi Araba.

Old fees pay by undergraduate students of UNILAG before the recent proposed increment is put at above N19,000.

UNILAG management has now pegged the new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, courses that requires laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140, 250 while academic programmes that does not require lab and studio is now N100, 750 for students.

The new fee increment was disclosed in a circular dated July 20, 2023, addressed to members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch after a meeting with the university management.

The union explained that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20th to discuss issues concerning members welfare.

The SSANU circular said at the three hours meeting, the VC, Prof. Ogunsola disclosed the proposed new fees for UNILAG undergraduate students.

It reads: “During the meeting, the proposed fees for undergraduate students of UNILAG were disclosed. Students without lab and studio use will pay N100, 750, those with lab use will pay N140, 250, and college of medicine would pay N190, 250,” the statement added.

The circular said SSANU representative at the meeting, Rasaki Yusuf asked for rebate for staff members with children in the university.

According to the circular, the VC said the new charges were set nationally and could not be modified for specific categories of students.

The circular added that the VC offered the option of staff paying in installments but with a condition to pay up one month before final exams.

Other issues raised at the meeting include, hostel accommodation for staff wards and the VC promised that a percentage of accommodation for their wards would be reserved but not guarantee that all staff children would get hostel spaces.

Also, during the meeting, the staff unions presented a list of demands, which include overtime, shift allowance, hazard allowance implementation, staff medical screening, stagnation, the status of UNILAG International School tutors and the case of one staff, Dr. Arinye.

The branch chairman of SSANU, Mr. Showunmi Olushola and his colleague of the Non-academic Staff Union (NASU), Mr. Kehinde Ajibade did not respond to calls.

The Head, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem also failed to pick her calls.

A principal officer of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in another federal university told Saturday Sun that the Federal Government has not directed vice chancellors to charge tuition fees.

He said due to poor funding by the federal government, vice chancellors decided to introduce administrative fees for services provided to students.

“The federal government will not do anything to the VCs for the high administrative fees because the universities are not funded well. The VCs are struggling to provide services to the students. Most VCs are struggling to run their institutions without government funds,” he stated.