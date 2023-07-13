University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to host the 3rd edition of the UMOJA African Students Leadership Network Summit, as well as the international annual celebration of the iconic global African leader, Nelson Mandela, from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, 2023.

A statement from UNILAG Communication Unit said the Umoja summit is scheduled for Monday, July 17, 2023 and will feature participants from counterpart universities in Africa and the United Kingdom.

Activities including keynote presentations, panel discussions and plenary sessions will explore subjects around the theme: Technology and Culture Preservation.

The statement added that UNILAG Nelson Mandela Week is an extension of the United Nations Nelson Mandela Day which is commemorated annually on July 18, to honour the legacy of the anti-apartheid icon and first President

of South Africa.

The events lined up for the week is to foster cross-fertilization of ideas, research collaborations, capacity development and knowledge sharing.

The Umoja African Students Leadership Network Summit event would hold at AMDRC, UNILAG, Akoka, on Monday, July 17th and community giving in honour of Nelson Mandela on Tuesday, July 18th

3MT Competition Finale

The statement added that Youth Discourse on making more Mandelas will be hosted by Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) at AMDRC, UNILAG.

Parliaments and future generations will be hosted by The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the School of International Futures (SOIF) – virtual. The event will feature contributions from both parliamentarians and young people from the commonwealth.across the Commonwealth. Attendees are requested to register for the virtual event on