By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Friday refuted claims making the rounds that the university has slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increment. The university management said the report is completely untrue, misleading, aimed to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees.

A statement signed by the Head, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said: “Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities, and as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the, “Adjusted obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students”, published in its Information Flash News Bulletin (Vol. MMXXIII, No. 80) and official website, on Friday, July 21, 2023.

According to the image maker, the university management understands the importance of accurate, verifiable and timely information, and views with concern the attempt to spread false narratives that undermine its integrity.

“Members of the university community and general public, especially students and their families are therefore, implored to rely on the official communication channels of the university for announcements, notice, or update regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the university,” Alaga-Ibraheem said.