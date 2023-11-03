The University of Lagos Association, Pharmaceuticals Society of Nigeria, Oraukwu Grammar School Old Boys Association, among others are to celebrate of their own, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka, Chairman, GreenLife Pharmaceuticals Ltd, at his public book presentation on the 8th of November, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

“My Wilderness Journey” is a 342 pages book, with 38 chronologies of events, which houses an autobiography that chronicled his grass-to-grace life journey of 60-years as an entrepreneur of over 40-years and as well as his formative years.

The writer of the book’s foreword, former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife described Dr. Obiora Chukwuka as indeed an entrepreneurial icon, a young industrialist and corporate hero in Nigeria and Africa.

He further said that he is also one of the compelling influences of this generation and as a blessing to humanity.

“His magnificent obsession to add value, vitality and relevance to people, organisations and institutions had made him a rare point of reference, an ethical personality and epic historical figure from the private ranks of life.

“Today, with the winning attitude, true success and prosperity consciousness as a costus morum.

“His valuable experiential knowledge, obstinate success and rise from humble beginnings, from the proverbial grass to grace, are fully captured in this book as a treasury of courage and confidence, fixing the missing link in Nigeria and African education and leadership,” he said.

He, however, saluted Dr. Obiora’s leadership style, template and responsibility which he has been using to create unity, mind-alliance and synergy within his large organisation.