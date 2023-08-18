…Bandits Warlord, Doge Gede House Under Construction Destroyed

From John Adams Minna

An unidentified Fighter jet has killed a woman while two others were seriously injured in Kwaki village in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday morning when the people were preparing for farm.

Although the identity of fighter jet could not be asertained as at the time of filing this report, a source close to the community however said that a fighter jet have been bombing Bandits hideout in the area since on Tuesday.

Our source also disclosed that a building suspected to belonging to the notorious Bandits Warlord, Dog Gede under construction was destroyed by the fighter jet in Boresina village.

It was further gathered that the two injured persons from the fight jet bombing have been evacuated to a government medical facility in Minna, the state capital.

Meanwhile as the fighter jet continue to pound suspected Bandits locations in Shiroro local government area, there is mass exodus of the gunmen to neighboring Munya local government area of the state.

A reliable source close to the community told the Saturday Sun that the Bandits are relocating to Tshohon Kabula village in Munya local government where our correspondent exclusively reported last week that they (Bandits) have established a camp from where they lunch attacks on surrounding villages.

“Throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, these people (Gunmen) have continue to cross Kusasu river to Wurukuchi as they move towards Tshohon Kabula.

“They have a base at Tshohon Kabula because when they migrate from Kaduna through mangoro village which is their permanent route, they go straight to Tshohon Kabula. I can confirm to you that they have a camp in that village”, our said

He pointed further that the Bandits are currently escaping from the sustained bombing of their hideout around Shiroro local government and have found safe heaven within communities in neighboring Munya local government area.

Attempt by our correspondent to reach the Chairman of Shiroro local government Council, Hon. Akilu Isyaku Kuta to confirm the incident was not successful as his mobile phone could not be reached.