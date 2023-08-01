From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

In its bid to proffer solutions to the challenges hindering implementation and operationalization of the Oyo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2020, the Trailblazer Initiative Nigeria has organized a one day enlightenment seminar for Oyo State House of Assembly members.

Trailblazer Initiative, a youth-led, Youth and Women focused Non-Profit, Non-Governmental Organization is committed to the betterment of generations and making Positive Change Inevitable in the Society with support from UNICEF Nigeria.

The NGO in partnership with UNICEF penultimate week held a 1-Day State Level – Policy Advocacy Dialogue with Parliamentarians, Government Officials, Academia, And Services Providers on Tackling Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Child Marriage, and Other forms of Gender-Based Violence, at Ibadan Business School, Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

The purpose of the programme is to make a clarion call for parliamentary intervention to save millions of girls and women in Nigeria who are at risk and living with the lifelong consequence of female genital mutilation.

The Executive Director of Trailblazer Initiative Nigeria; Dr Dare Olagoke-Adaramoye in his opening remark noted that the 2018 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that the National prevalence of FGM among women age 15-49 was 20%, while it was 31.1% in Oyo. Similarly, the National FGM Prevalence amongst 0-14years was 19.2%, while it was 8.2% in Oyo state.

According to preliminary findings from the baseline Situation Assessment on FGM Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice (KAP) study, which was conducted prior to the start of the UNIFPA/UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM in Oyo State in 2015, Kajola LGA had a 98% prevalence of FGM, while Ibarapa North had an 89.3% prevalence among women aged 15-49 years.

He revealed that since 2018, there has been concerted efforts by government and development partners towards the elimination of FGM in Oyo state. He also noted In 2020, Oyo State government domesticated the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, in addition to two other laws that previously existed in the state, but unfortunately there has been low reportage of cases and zero prosecution.

He added that despite concerted efforts to end FGM, the practice still persists and will need to be accelerated in order to meet the target of zero FGM cases by 2030, this why UNICEF Nigeria is partnering with Trailblazer Initiative Nigeria in order to meet this target.

In her Keynote address, the UNICEF Child Protection Specialist (harmful practices) – Mrs. Hadiza Ibrahim Abba mentioned that Nigeria currently ranks 3rd globally in terms of absolute numbers of girls and women (appx. 19.9 million) who have undergone FGM and to put this into perspective, by the end of our conservation today, about 106 girls in Nigeria would have undergone one of the severest forms of violations of their rights – the mutilation of their female genitalia for non-medical reason. This number accounts for 21% (appx. 900k) of the annual estimate of 4.3 million girls that are at risk of FGM, globally, according to data from UNFPA.

Hadiza emphasised that FGM has grave economic consequences which strains the already saddled healthcare and social welfare system that need to respond to these consequences. She said “According to WHO, treating FGM and related medical needs would costs USD 1.4 billion per year globally (10% of countries yearly expenditure on health). And that if no action is taken, it is estimated that these costs will soar by 50%, as populations grow and as more girls undergo the procedure.

Therefore, preventing FGM is not only the right thing to do morally but also economically as it brings major benefits for women, girls, communities and economies”.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly – Rt. Hon. Fadeyi who represented the Speaker of the House led other members of the house of Assembly declared the meeting open. In his special remarks on behalf of the Speaker, he thanked Trailblazer Initiative Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria for the programme and for working tirelessly to protect children and Women in Oyo State.

He expressed the readiness of the 10th House of Assembly to support and collaborate with Trailblazer Initiative and UNICEF to achieve more.

Other Service providers who spoke at the programme includes Oyo State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) – Mr Kayode Odedokun, Solicitor General of Oyo State Ministry of Justice represented by Bar. Tomi Popoola, Director Child Welfare of Oyo Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion – Mr Leke Ojerinde, and the State Coordinator of the Child protection Network Oyo State Chapter – Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogedengbe.

In the course of the deliberation, some of the gaps in the Oyo State VAPP Law 2020 were identified as follows No budgetary allocation for the execution of the Law. Weak accountability in the enforcement of laws prohibiting FGM, lack of public funding to relevant social sector ministries and department on programmes to prevent and respond to survivors of FGM.

FGM remains invisible as a public health and human rights issue deserving of priority response at state and national levels.Sharing the Key Recommendations, Dr Adaramoye prayed for the following as a solution to the gaps and Issues raised aabout the Oyo State VAPP Law 2020.

Advocacy and Movement BuildingFor the 10th Oyo State Assembly to include prevention and response to FGM as a key strategic agenda for addressing the plight of women and girls in the state as public health and human rights issueLawmakers should mainstream FGM sensitization into their Town Hall meeting to advocate and secure buy-in of constituents, key influencers, traditional and religious leaders on the importance of FGM abandonment and enrolment of pledges to join the movement for good to End FGM #act2endFGMBudgetary allocations: Ensure timely and effective allocation of budgets to relevant ministries including Women Affairs, Social Welfare, health, education, justice, social mobilisation agencies (National Orientation Agency and Ministry of Information) and Law Enforcement to embark on preventive and response programmes.

Operationalization of the Oyo State and Local Government Technical Committees on the Elimination of FGM for effective coordination of multi-sectoral efforts in line with the National Policy on the Elimination of FGM (2021-2025)Implementation of the Oyo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law 2020 (through awareness creation on criminalization of FGM, empowerment of service providers and the SGBV Response Team) Develop a robust database of perpetrators (FGM/Sexual offenders’ Register) and incidence tracking to inform response.

Strengthening of community-based surveillance structures and social service workforce for service provisionAccountability and oversight:Parliamentary oversight through relevant parliamentary committees (House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Inclusion and Health) for the judicious and effectively utilisation of funds.

During the plenary session, the Leader of the House – Hon. S. A. Onaolapo laid emphasis on need to also lobby the Executives as the bulk of budgetary allocations rests on their shoulder though the House Assembly also have the power to make input on the Budget before it’s been appropriated and it becames a Law.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Fadeyi, in his own contributions wants the Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Justice and other relevant Ministries and agencies to be creative with their budget as the House of Assembly is willing to support.Other Legislators such as Hon. Mrs. O. M. Micheal, Hon. Mrs. O. C. Olajide, Hon. A. O. Babalola, Hon. O. A. Owolabi expressed their readiness to include FGM sensitization into their Constituency Town Hall meetings and take the advocacy to the influential leaders in their various constituents.

During the Policy dialogue with members of the 10th Assembly, which sensitized members on the scale of FGM practice in the state, the Hon. Speaker ably represented by his Deputy Mohammed Fadere committed to; make FGM prevention and response a key strategic agenda and pursue an aggressive campaign on the M4Good to be led by the respective members in all the 32 constituencies in the state.

Allocate budgets for State Technical Committee/Local Technical Committee on FGM and data generation Provide oversight through its Parliamentary committees on women and health for effective and judicious utilization of fundsTrailblazer Initiative Nigeria presented an award to Rt. Honourable Adebo Edward Ogundoyin – Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly on behalf of Movement for Good to End FGM as an “ENDFGM/GENDER CHAMPION” in recognition his Meritorious and Outstanding Service to Oyo State and commitment to the protection of the rights of Women and Girls.