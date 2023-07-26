From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Bauchi field office of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) says it has launched the 2023 enrollment drive campaign. Stating that the is reducing the number of Out Of School Children (OOSC) in Bauchi state.

This was disclosed by the Bauchi’s Chief of Field Office of the UNICEF, Dr. Tushar Rane while speaking during a Media Dialogue on Out-of-School Children that was held in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He explained that the enrollment drive campaign, we will be engaging traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders, School Based Management Committees, and youths to ensure effective awareness and mobilization of parents, and communities, on the importance of enrolling all school-age children in schools.

According to him, the media dialogue was to aim at having media practitioners onboard to ensure the success of the campaign in Bauchi state and beyond. He said, “We all have roles to play in ensuring children of school age in Bauchi state are enrolled into school at the right age. By working hand in hand, we can pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for children in Bauchi and beyond”.

While appreciating media practitioners and other stakeholders for support to the cause of advancing child rights and concerns in Nigeria, Rane said, “I reiterate our commitment to strengthening the partnership with you to ensure that all school-age children in Nigeria, including those in Bauchi State, fulfill their right to quality education”.

Commenting on the campaign the Director of School Services of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Bauchi state Korijo Buba Umar revealed that it is expected that the campaign will drive advocacy and ensure attitudinal change across the state.

According to him, the government of Bauchi in collaboration with local and international stakeholders as well as donor agencies had been working on several policies and programs that aimed at addressing the menace of OOSC in the state. “programs and initiatives include, provision of the needed infrastructures, classrooms, teaching and learning materials, school uniforms and even wash facilities,” he said.