The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed gratitude to Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the fruitful working relationship and partnership it enjoyed with the state under his administration.

UNICEF also applauded the governor for his administration’s great developmental strides, especially for the survival and welfare of children and women.

The international body expressed delight that the governor had exhibited strong leadership and proved to be a reliable ally and champion for promoting the rights of the child.

Speaking when she led her team to the Government House, Enugu on a courtesy visit, the UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, stressed that Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the set objectives of the body remained impressive.

Munduate, who was received at the Government House by Governor Ugwuanyi, his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and the Governor-elect of the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah represented by his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, said she was delighted at the seamless transition process in the state “which speaks well of the commitment that the incoming government and the outgoing government have towards the people.”

The UNICEF representative to Nigeria and her team were in Enugu State on a working visit to interact with the political leadership of the state as a farewell visit and in appreciation of Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s collaboration with UNICEF.

She further appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s role in being a key champion in the Primary Health Care (PHC) programmes, expressing confidence that the incoming administration of Dr. Mbah will sustain the legacy towards “giving children an opportunity to live, drive and develop.”

Welcoming the UNICEF representative to Nigeria and her team to Enugu State on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo thanked the international body for living up to its mandate in the state as well as being a reliable ally and partner of the state government in promoting and championing the survival, welfare and rights of the children and women in the state.