Mrs Padmavathi Yedla, Chief Field Officer, United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) says 1,751 communities in Katsina State have been certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Yedla made this disclosure on Monday, during the Review Meeting for 2018 and Rolling Work Plan, for 2019 and 2020 for Kano and Katsina State.

According to Yedla, 1,076,776 people were provided with water facilities, while 409 schools and Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) got Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities.

She also said that 498 communities were certified as ODF in Kano State, while 249,300 people got access to basic sanitation facilities.

Yedla noted that 454,300 people got access to safe water, and 134 schools and PHC’s had been provided with WASH facilities.

On nutrition, the officer noted that Katsina state, has 25 Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centers in which 66,037 children were reached.

She further said that the Katsina state government committed N300 million for scale-up of nutrition programme.

Yedla noted that Kano State government also committed N405 million for scale-up of nutrition programme.

She added that 61,610 children received treatments on malnutrition in over 65 centers in Kano state.

Yedla urged the two state governments to intensify efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 in the country.

NAN