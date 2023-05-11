From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has commenced plans to build a clinic in Guma Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

The Country Representative, UNICEF Nigeria,

Cristian Munduate, after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the new health facility at FSP Clinic Daudu Guma LGA, said UNICEF is in the business of catering for the health of children in Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

Munduate said “By putting up the building, we are contributing to amplifying the healthcare service delivery in the Centre, so we will be helping to building a modern health facility especially for women and children.

He explained that UNICEF has engaged in yearly support in several hundreds of thousands of Dollars for Benue state in different aspects, “we support the health system and we are fully engaged in the immunisation campaigns.

“We are looking for children who have never received one vaccination. It is important that we find them and we reach them.

She also explained that UNICEF, with the support of donors, have brought in the necessary Vitamin A, to cover all women and all children in the country saying the drugs would be supplied to the FSP Clinic in Daudu so those in the area can access it.

“It’s a huge amount of Vitamin A that we bring and the whole idea is that women and children come whenever we have our one week of immunization. We work with partners here in these health facilities, we have the International Red Cross, Doctors without Borders. And so when we come in together we want people to come so that they can receive them.

She also stated that the UN organization hopes to establish a birth registration facility so that children are properly registered.

“When they have to go to school they need to have a birth history. Many families in poor condition receive vouchers or cash transfers. It is very important that their children are properly registered and have a birth certificate,” she said.

Addressing women and stakeholders at the FSP Clinic Daudu, the Country Representative said “if you come to the health facility, ensure you have the birth of your children registered in the centre.

Earlier, Munduate, who led a UNICEF delegation on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor’s office said “We have come to express our thanks to the outgoing government before the end of your administration for all the things we have done together. We hope the incoming government will sustain that partnership.

Responding on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu thanked UNICEF for its various interventions in the state.

He said “UNICEF has done a lot in Benue state. I have served in three different administrations in the state and I am a witness of what UNICEF has done especially as it affects children in the area of education, immunization, primary health care services and out of school children have been minimized due to your efforts. UNICEF has done so much for us and we remain grateful.

Abounu lamented that the state is facing challenges of displaced families as a result of armed herdsmen attacks explaining that “Some have been displaced for up to five years from their ancestral homes and are quartered in ramshackled buildings.

“The attacks and displacements are taking a heavy toll on the children especially that it is the formative years of their lives and even at that, UNICEF has not been found wanting, they have been doing so much for the displaced persons and we cannot thank you enough.”

He appreciated UNICEF for their visit and expressed hope that the root cause of the problems as its regards displacement of people will be laid to rest and the people can go back home.

The team also visited the Uikpam IDP camp where they assured the displaced persons of the support of the UNICEF. On the team to the State was the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe and a host of other officials.