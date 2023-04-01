From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has advocated for increased interest from the Bayelsa State government and the media on reportage of child nutrition and breastfeeding in the state.

According to the international humanitarian organisation a partnership with the state government and the media is imperative to galvanise support for child nutrition in flood impacted local government areas in the state.

Speaking at a two-day media programme tagged, ‘Dialogue on Increased Advocacy and Reporting on Nutritional Response to Child Nutrition in Emergencies – A PARSNIP Project’, Mrs Ngozi Onuora of UNICEF Port Harcourt Office, who presented an overview of the 2021 MICS snapshot on child nutrition in Bayelsa, stated that the global recommendation for exclusive breastfeeding for the year 2023 stood at 60% while Bayelsa current index stood at six per cent.

She further disclosed that the introduction of newborn children to breastfeeding in the state stood at an average of 35%, adding that exclusive breastfeeding and adequate nutrition were paramount in the sustenance for child health.

According to her, adequate nutrition for humans cannot be overemphasised as it is key for the growth and development in the 1000 days of human existence.

“The growth and development of humans depends on the first 1000 days after birth. If children are exclusively breastfed and adequate nutrition given, there won’t be malnourishment which leads to stunted growth of children.

“Malnourishment affects the brains and therefore retards growth of children which would ultimately affect their performance in academics and other social aspects of life. The development could lead to poor economic inputs in terms of employment opportunities for these children when they reach a supposedly employable age.”

In her presentation entitled ‘Advocating and Fostering Resilience Systems Through Preventable Nutrition Actions and Wasting Reduction in Emergencies’, Mrs Ada Ezeogu from UNICEF Akure Field Office explained that adequate and complementary nutrition boost immune system and gives it the resilience to fight diseases as well as enable human to sustain their lives.

She implored parents, the Bayelsa state government and well –meaning individuals to continue partnering UNICEF on its sensitisation drive on adequate nutrition and exclusive breastfeeding.

The Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State, Dr Pabara Newton Igwele, in his remarks commended UNICEF for the partnership.

Igwele who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Toyin Azebi, assured UNICEF of the state government’s readiness and commitment to tackle malnutrition in the state.

He said the government would not rest on its oars in creating awareness among women on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and nutrition for children in Bayelsa.