From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has promoted 35 teaching staff to the professorial cadre and dismissed 20 graduate assistants from the institution’s employ.

The announcements were contained in separate statements from the Public Relations Unit of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, had in the 234th Senate meeting of the institution, announced that 13 Professors including one, posthumous, and 22 associate Professors were beneficiaries of the promotion exercise.

The 12 promoted professors include Dr Basil Akwuegwu (Education Management), Dr Bob Mgbeje (Biochemistry), Dr Emon Duke (Nursing Science), Dr Oluwatosin Kennedy (Animal Science), Dr Mary Sule (Education Management), Dr Joseph Ogar (Philosophy), Dr Item Atanghwo (Biochemistry), and Dr Imo Obot (Educational Foundation).

Others are Dr Ephraim Ikegbu (Philosophy), Dr Aniefiok Edet (Educational Management), Dr Josephine Nanjwan (Special Education), Dr Emmanuel Bassey Eyo (Philosophy), and a posthumous elevation to Dr Mesembe Edet (Philosophy).

The document also listed those upgraded to the rank of Associate Professors as follows: Dr Edor Edor (Philosophy), Dr Godfrey Ukpabio (Educational Management), Dr Usen Mbon (Educational Management), Dr Ekpenyong Ekanem (Educational Management), Dr Ajigo Ikutal (Vocational Education), Dr (Mrs) Bernadine Ekpenyong (Public Health) and Dr Peter Ubi (Economics).

Also on the list are Engr. Fina Faith-Praise Otosi (Computer Engineering), Dr Alberta Nsemo (Nursing Science), Dr Ncha Bubu (Philosophy), Dr Idang Ojong (Nursing Science), Dr Pauline Ekpang (Guidance/Counseling), Dr Chiaka Denwigwe (Guidance/Counseling).

Others included Dr Love Asor (Continuing Educational and Development Studies), Dr Nkereuwem Ukpong (Educational Management), Dr Emmanuel Ikwen (Special Education), and Dr Eme Effiong (Accounting).

While Dr Joseph Asuquo (Orthopaedics & Traumatology), Dr SC Ohadoma (Pharmacology), Dr Joseph Ajor (History and International Studies), Dr Michael Agba (Public Administration) and Dr Jonathan Chimakonam (Philosophy) summed up the list.

In a separate development, the varsity’s management also released letters signed by the Registrar, Mr Gabriel O Egbe, terminating the appointment of 20 graduate assistants, citing contravention of Section 3.9.3 (iv) of the 2014 Regulations Governing the Condition of Service of staff of the University of Calabar as a reason for their layoff.

The above-mentioned section establishes that “if a Graduate Assistant fails to obtain a Master’s degree after four (4) years, the appointment of the said staff shall be terminated.”

The termination was effective from June 6th, 2023 and they include the department of curriculum and teaching – Nkanu, Celestine Uno; Samson, Cyprian Ushie, and Chukwu Chukwe Agube.

Also affected are Adie Anthony Unimke of the Department of Geology, Nnenna, Williams Afamefuna of Anatomy; Okoro, Bernard Chibueze of Microbiology; Eze Ohara Enyinyi of Physics; Udo, Nsibiet Enefiok of Mathematics; Udeze, Leonard Chinedu of Computer Science; Adie John Betiang of Vocational Education; Ikpo Patrick Andelehe of Social Science Education and Edet, Itam Ben of Human Kinetics.

Others are Arihi, Blessing Ebere of Music; Baba, Ganiyu Olosasa of Crop Science; Okpe, John Ogbang of Forestry and Wildlife Resources Management; Georgeline Elohor Akporume of Agricultural Economics; Ucheji, Ojuigo Nancy of Mechanical Engineering and Onwe, Peter Daffin of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, as well as, Adah Pius Obua and Samuel Edem Okon-Edem, both of Genetics and Biotechnology.

The institution advised affected staff to return all University property to their respective Heads of Departments and tender evidence of clearance from any indebtedness by the Bursary and the University Librarian before their final disengagement.