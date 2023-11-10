From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The University of Calabar Carbon Innovation Center (UCIC) and the Sustainable Earth Institute at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom have concluded arrangements to partner on global perspectives on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The workshop titled “Global Perspectives on Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation” would be hosted by University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom between November 13-17, 2023, is aimed at fostering the sharing of knowledge, ideas, and research on climate change and climate actions.

Notable participants include the vice-chancellor Prof. Florence Banku Obi, from the University of Calabar, Prof. Will Blake (Director, Sustainable Earth Institute), Prof. Ian Bailey (University of Plymouth), Prof. Raphael Offiong (University of Calabar), Dr. Sophie Fauset-Dr. Sophie Fauset (University of Plymouth), Dr. Jessie Woodbridge (University of Plymouth), Dr. Evelyn Orji, (University of Calabar, Nigeria), Theresa Mbu (University of Calabar, Nigeria) and Jude Bepeh (University of Calabar, Nigeria) and Sarah Fear (University of Plymouth).

In an interview with one of the participants, Prof. Raphael Offiong of the University of Calabar, said the timing of this event is crucial given the pressing challenges presented by climate change, such as increased temperatures, rising sea levels, erosion, flooding and biodiversity loss.

Offiong said: “Nigeria, particularly Cross River state, is heavily impacted by climate change due to its vast rainforest ecosystem and significant carbon sequestration capacity, adding that the destruction of this rainforest ecosystem has resulted in poverty and environmental issues in the region.

“To address these challenges the collaboration between the University of Calabar and the University of Plymouth aims to identify strategies for reducing carbon emissions in the area. This partnership expects to yield several positive outcomes, including the exchange of ideas, institutional support for knowledge and technological transfer, funding opportunities, and collaborative initiatives concerning student and staff exchange programs. The ultimate goal is to address climate change and foster sustainability in the region.”

Papers would be delivered on university partnership for sustainability and climate innovation by Prof. Florence Banku Obi (Vice-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Nigeria), restoration of lost and damaged lands: A panacea for climate change impact mitigation in South-South Nigeria by Prof. Raphael Offiong (University of Calabar, Nigeria), understanding impacts of global change in tropical forests by Dr. Sophie Fauset -Dr. Sophie Fauset

(University of Plymouth) and integrating land-water-people connectivity concepts across disciplines for co-design of soil erosion solutions in East African agro-pastoral land by Prof. Will Blake (University of Plymouth).

Other papers are long term environmental change and water resource management in Turkey by Dr. Jessie Woodbridge (University of Plymouth), the anchoring effect of national climate change acts: experiences and lessons by Prof. Ian Bailey (University of Plymouth), the role of women in academia in addressing climate change in Nigeria by Theresa Mbu (University of Calabar, Nigeria), and multi-lateralism alliance: evaluation of sustainable eco-friendly and climate smart-agriculture livelihoods options in Southern Nigeria by Jude Bepeh (University of Calabar, Nigeria).