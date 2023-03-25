From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The University of Benin has been named the Africa Outstanding University Award of the Year for 2023 in Rwanda.

In addition, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Lilian Salami, was recognised as the Africa Pillar of Education for her outstanding contribution to the development of education in Africa.

The awards were presented at the 1st Africa Education Summit, which was held at the University of Rwanda in Kigali. According to Benedicta Ehanire, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, the awards are a testament to the University’s commitment to academic excellence and its contributions to education in Africa.

In addition to her role as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof Salami is also a leader in the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities. Furthermore, she serves as the Vice President of the Association of African Universities, with headquarters in Ghana. This position allows her to promote and highlight the achievements of many African universities, including the University of Benin.

The University of Benin’s recognition as the Africa Outstanding University Award of the Year for 2023 is a significant achievement that underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence and its contribution to education in Africa. The recognition of Prof Lilian Salami as the Africa Pillar of Education is a testament to her leadership and her dedication to the development of education in Africa.