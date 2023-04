From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A final-year student of the University of Benin, a resident at the Hall 3 hostel of the institution, has been shot dead in his room by unknown gunmen.

The late student popularly known as ‘mayor’ is said to be in the department of Public Administration.

He was killed at about 9 pm.

The incident led to panic among the students in the hostel.

His body has been deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) mortuary.