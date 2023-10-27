From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff to professorial rank. While 13 of the staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor.

Acting Director, Information & University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, noted in a statement, on Thursday, the decision was approved at its 80th regular meeting of the appointment and promotion committee of the university.

He said that Governing Council had at various times considered and approved promotion of the staff to the professorial rank, subject to favourable external assessment.

“Upon receipt of assessments, the University sought the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education for the release of the promotion to the beneficiaries, subject to the ratification by the Governing Council when it was constituted.

“It was confirmed that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines, notably, education foundation, medical microbiology, geography, environmental science, history and diplomatic studies, and soil science.

“Other disciplines were Christian religious studies, biological science, statistics, microbiology, veterinary medicine, chemical engineering, public administration, biochemistry, obstetrics & Geology, and microbiology & parasitology.”

While congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described them as hardworking academics who have displayed commitment to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

Prof. Na’Allah said, “This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments, but also serve as a testament to the University’s commitment to nurturing and supporting its academic community.

“You have all consistently demonstrated your unwavering commitment to your respective fields. Do not to relent in impacting your field of knowledge. I encourage you to embrace your roles as mentors, innovators, and catalysts for positive change, help to push

the boundaries of knowledge, engage in more groundbreaking research, and inspire the next generation of thinkers and leaders.”