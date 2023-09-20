From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as impressive, where he spoke to world leaders on the unfair treatment that Africa continuous to receive from global players despite its huge potentials and contributions.

Speaking to journalists outside of a meeting in New York, he stated that the President had effectively expressed his worries as well as those of Nigeria and the continent, saying that Africa and the country in general needed to be properly watched.

The governor who described Africa as a whipping boy that has been unfairly treated, noted that the continent is the untapped future resource of the entire world, commending President Tinubu for putting that forward, that the world needs to listen and watch the potential that Africa presents.

Sanwo-Olu, explained that Tinubu was able to put that forward stressing that the world needs to listen and watch the potential that Africa presents.

According to Lagos government not although, it was President Tinubu’s very first showing at the global world stage as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, he demonstrated true statesmanship during that speech, and was able to personally put forward, his view of what a new Africa should look like.

The Lagos State governor added that Africa was indeed, on the path of ensuring that the renaissance of the continent is not lost almost, and that the reason why the world should be able to carry Africa along. He said Africa should also be given a fair share, its fair place in global politics and in the economic agenda of the world.

He said: “Yesterday (Tuesday) at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Tinubu had his very first showing at the global world stage, given his very first speech as the president and commander in chief of armed forces of Nigeria.

“My view is first that he demonstrated true statesmanship during that speech, and he was able to personally put forward, his view of what a new Africa should look like. His view of what a New West Africa should look like. And he was also able to analyze what are the issues concerning Africa, West Africa and Nigeria as a whole.

“I believe that you know, given its first showing, he demonstrated that Nigerians have actually chosen Well, to be present at this point in time. He was not only defining what the role Nigeria will play will continue to play, but was also putting Africa on the world map in expressing that even with global challenges that entire world need to be able to listen and watch the opportunities that abound in Africa.

“You know, Africa has been the whipping boy but Africa has not been fairly treated, Africa has been the one that we believe, is the untapped future resource of the entire world. And he was able to put that forward to say that the world needs to listen and watch the potential that Africa presents.

“He was able to put that forward to say that the world needs to listen and watch, you know, the potential that Africa presents. And he was also now able to take it further, you know, to all of the issues have been in West Africa, you know with coups and counter coups and the rest of it, that is not fashionable, it is so undemocratic but he was not trying to run himself over any of these countries. It was more of collaborative, that indeed, they need to be able to speak to them, and be able to reverse that very unfortunate trajectory that we’re seeing coming out in Africa, where coups are becoming the order of the day.

“So I imagine it was be very careful not to be totally frontal in that space, but he was able to proffer solution, as in a democratic process is still the best option, you know, for all enduring sovereigns. And I think in all, he was able to, sort of like set the tone for Nigeria to take his own space in a global arena like in the United Nations, but also be able to project that, yes, everything is not perfect with us here but we are on a path of economic recovery.

“We are on the path of ensuring that the renaissance of Africa is not lost almost, and that the world to watch and the world should be able to carry Africa along and let us indeed give Africa its fair share, its fair place in global politics and in the economy agenda of the world.

“So in all in all, I believe it was a very, very credible outing for him. We believe there’s a lot more that will come in our from Mr. President, and year on year I believe you will probably just be getting better and better as he shows up. Thank you. Thank you.”

Sanwo-Olu was among other States governors who joined President Tinubu at the UN general assembly when he presented his speech.