.As SOAI tells president to opt for virtual participation

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Speak Out Africa Initiative (SOAI), has commended President Bola Tinubu for trimming down the number of Nigeria’s delegation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), that is holding on September 19 to 26.

SOAI, in a statement yesterday noted that the President Tinubu’s decision would reduce the cost of governance.

However, it told the President to opt for virtual participation since it would not reduce whatever gains Nigeria intends to benefit coupled with the fact that the country has a permanent UN representative over there.

The group noted that virtual participation was in tune with international best practice and culture around the world even for developed stable economy nations, like Nigeria.

“In what seem to be a significant move towards promoting cost-efficiency and adapting to the current economic challenges, President Tinubu has issued a directive to re-size the Nigerian Government’s delegation attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) slated for 19-26 September, 2023 in New York.

“Going by this, we ask the federal government to opt for virtual participation as more viable option given the humongous financial implication involved especially as Nigerians are not privy to the so-called protocol list.

“While acknowledging the importance of physical presence at international gatherings such as this, SOAI urge the Federal Government under president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider and explore virtual participation options this period since it does not in any way reduce whatever gains Nigeria intend to benefit coupled with the fact that the nation has a permanent UN representative over there.

“This clamor for alternative approach not only aligns with the prevailing economic situation but also underscores the administration’s total commitment and adaptability to reducing cost of governance in practical terms.

“The virtual participation mode is in tune with international best practice and culture around the world even for developed stable economy nations.

“If anything, one gain from COVID-19 pandemic experience is the hosting and participation of meetings virtually with total shutdown on physical convergence.

“Also, the just concluded BRICS summit had president Vladimir Putin of Russia participated virtually without jeopardizing the country’s chances in any way.

“We understand this is Mr. president’s first international outing for UN General Assembly, and may yield to consideration for physical attendance despite glaring necessity to shelve the plan,” it said.

Also, the ground told President Tinubu to disclose the protocol list in the spirit of transparency, accountability and value for money.

“Nigerians then demand to know details of the size of the protocol list in the spirit of transparency, accountability and value for money. In the light of the foregoing, we make the following request:

“Release the protocol list including exact number of aides and Exter code for Nigeria’s UN General Assembly delegation reflecting the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation at present.

“Present to Nigerians what the country stands to gain and benefits from attending the UN General Assembly via physical participation as against virtual.

“Furnish the citizens with detailed cost implications for the intending UN general assembly summit selected delegation.

“While it is the view of many citizens that Nigeria maintains active participation on the global stage, the government must also showcase dedication to prudent financial management, especially during these challenging times by opting for a more streamlined representation at the UNGA if considering physical attendance,” the statement added.