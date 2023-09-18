President Bola Tinubu, three African Presidents: Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi); Sissoco Embalo (Guinea Bissau) and Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia) have confirmed participation at the annual Foreign Investment Network (FIN) International Trade/Investment Forum & Award Reception at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Six Nigerian State Governors and seven ministers will also accompany President Tinubu to the global event.

The six Governors are: Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Uba Sani (Kaduna); AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The seven ministers are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

In a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Dominic Ajayi, and made available to journalists on Sunday, FIN said the event with a theme titled, “Power for Africa, is poised to drive Africa’s economic prosperity forward through collaboration, innovation and transformative leadership.

Ajayi further disclosed that President Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodinma and Dr Betta Edu are some of the guest speakers at the event.

He added that the event, holding at the sidelines of UNGA on Wednesday, September 20, will also feature the Chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr Hinduja Prakash, as one of the speakers at the global event.

According to him, FIN is hosting the forum to illuminate Africa’s vast international trade and investment potential.