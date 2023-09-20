Urges governors’ wives to join their husbands in halting brain drain

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians living abroad to contribute what they can to the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, pointing out that if he had stayed abroad and refused to help develop Nigeria, he wouldn’t be the leader of the nation today.

She made the call on Monday at the 2023 Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit with the theme “Stemming Migration Flows by Providing Basic Needs”, organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at Nigeria House in New York.

She said: “I know Mr. President did not tell me that but I just want to reassure you that it’s good to come back home. If he stayed here and said he liked it here, I don’t think he would have ever become your president. So that’s a food for thought. God bless you and see you soon.”

In 2022, 26,400 Nigerian nationals applied for asylum overseas, while 27,00 were recognised as refugees and given protection, according to the UN.

Additionally, Mrs. Tinubu urged young people in Nigeria to have faith in the administration’s efforts to fulfil democracy’s dividend and meet their basic requirements.

While migration may provide new possibilities and experiences, the First Lady noted that it also carries risks and obstacles that may result in brain drain.

According to her, “The brain drain phenomenon where highly skilled individuals leave their home country for supposedly better prospects abroad is a concern for many African nations, depriving them of their expertise and talents needed for sustainable growth.

“In our various communities, we must work towards creating conditions and providing basic needs that allow people to thrive by providing access to qualitative education, an enabling environment for job creation, and the development of local industries will create viable economic opportunities.

“We must revamp our healthcare sector to ensure basic healthcare services are accessible to all. Improved healthcare conditions and stronger social support system that discourages migration driven by health concerns, combating food security by investing in sustainable agricultural programmes, especially in rural areas can reduce the pressure of rural-urban migration.

“I cannot over-emphasise the need for conflict resolution and promoting peace and stability in regions prone to violence,’’ she said.

Mrs. Tinubu, however, commended the wives of governors for their initiatives, noting that complimenting the efforts of their husbands will enhance economic empowerment in their respective states.

Nigeria’s said by fostering collaboration and unity amongst themselves, they have been able to achieve more by learning from one another.

“The Renewed Hope Initiative is an initiative that we just started, aimed at creating a better life for families.

“Our scope covers agriculture, education, economic empowerment, health and social investment, focusing on women and the youth who are the bedrock of the society.

“With the youth accounting for 70 per cent of our population and women representing 49.6 per cent of the population, I believe that schemes which focus on empowering this demographic, coupled with an enabling environment will gradually begin to reverse the negative trend of migration.’’

She advised the governors’ wives that it is essential for first ladies to play a leadership role in bringing about long-lasting change in their communities.

“You must work together with government agencies to complement and support the establishment of laws that protect human rights and provide equal opportunities.

“Policy reforms that encourage skilled individuals to return home after obtaining educational experience abroad, can help reverse the dream.

“We must continue to acknowledge the good work international agencies, well-meaning individuals in the diaspora and in the private sector are doing in our nation.

“In fora like this, we can encourage diaspora engagement, establishing avenues for Nigerians living abroad to contribute to the country’s development through investment, knowledge sharing, and collaborations which can help mitigate the negative effects of brain drain.’’

She urged Nigerians to foster a positive narrative, celebrate their cultural heritage, national achievements and promote a sense of pride in Nigeria.

According to her, Nigeria is on the brink of a major economic recovery of buoyancy, urging youths in particular to learn patience and resilience to see the future Nigeria its policy which is our collective responsibility to help you a greater and better Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the Wife of Kwara State Governor, called for support to provide basic needs for the citizens to stem migration flows.

AbdulRazaq expressed hope that the deliberations and outcome of the summit would further stronger partnerships and credible responses with lasting effects that would assuage the emigration concerns as well as aid shared prosperity.

“We hope everyone will support the Forum in all her programmes for New York in 2024 as we look forward to participate in Women’ month in March 2024 and UNGA.

“We hope to deepen all engagements formed in realising our common goods to the benefit of our country and the glory of God,’’ she said.