From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Senior Pastor of the Help from Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Godwin Ube said that the spirit of unforgiveness is responsible for most of the challenges ravaging Nigeria.

Pastor Ube stated this at a thanksgiving service to mark the end of a three day international conference with the theme ” Gate of My Destiny Open Now” in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic ” the Dangers of Unforgiveness” from the bible book of Mark chapter 11 verse 25, Ube stressed that the devil makes people to be harbouring bitterness in their hearts in order to truncate their destinies.

“One of the weapons of the deveil today is unforgiveness to hinder the breakthroughs of many Christians, unforgiveness is dangerous and bitterness is deadly” Pastor Ube added.

According to him, the scripture makes it clear that one of the attributes of God is his loving ability to forgive.

The Senior Pastor explained that it because of God’s willingness to forgive the sins of humanity that he sent his only begotten son Jesus Christ to die for the sins of men.

He further emphasized that unforgiveness attracted torments that can lead to self inflicted pains and sicknesses as well as close heaven.

“Unforgiveness invite troubles in life, it is the root of bitterness and it leads people to enternal damination”

Pastor Ube added that bitterness grows to outright hatred that deprived people from been focus urged Christians nursing unforgiveness to have a clean heart in order to be accepted by God.

“Bitterness can also cause mental condition, if you grudges against anyone try and reconcile with the person because the name of a church cannot save you but personal relationship with God can” he added.

Pastor Ube therefore appealed to Christians to always have a open heart to forgiveness to be able to approach God stressing that unforgiving heart is unfit to meet God in a place of prayer.

According to him one who hates his brother is a murderer and no murderer has eternal life.

” I counsel you make up your minds never to live in unforgiveness, remember forgiveness can destroy sickness while unforgiveness can attract afflictions.