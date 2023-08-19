From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday stated that the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration has restored sanity in Anambra’s governance space in a way that has made it impossible for some moneybags to exhibit undue rascality in any part of the state.

Obigwe spoke in reaction to the press briefing by one Chief Vincent Udobi alias Ike Dunukofia who called on Soludo to sack his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne or risk losing his second term bid.

Obigwe warned Chief Udobi to retrace his steps even as he made him to understand that Governor Soludo is not someone he can threaten or dictate to.

Buttressing the fact that Udobi does not have the right to tell Governor Soludo to sack his Commissioner , he disclosed that from the information he gathered so far, the Commissioner did nothing wrong that will even warrant the call for his removal.

“Anambra has passed the stage of one man acting as if he is a law unto himself. If such happened in the past, it cannot happen again under Governor Soludo’s administration because the era of exhibition of rascality in Anambra is gone for good. Nobody will be allowed to play with the sanity Governor Soludo brought to Anambra State no matter how highly placed the person thinks that he is”.

“The ‘offence’ of Hon Collins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner for local government that made Ike Dunukofia to threaten Governor Soludo to remove him or forget going for 2nd term is that he did the right thing in Ifitedunu Town Union matters and refused to dance to the music tune of Ike Dunukofia”.

“Let me remind Ike Dunukofia that the likes of Uzu Awka toed the path he is following today in the past and was tamed by Governor Soludo. No one man is bigger than government especially when that government want to do what is right”.

“Ike Dunukofia does not have the required electoral value and political strength to threaten Governor Soludo. If you talk of Commissioners that are doing well under Governor Soludo administration, Hon Collins is among them and for Ike Dunukofia to give Governor Soludo ultimatum for his removal is laughable”.

“The unruly behaviour of Ike Dunukofia cannot be condoned by Governor Soludo and the direction he is going will obviously make Anambra State government to take a decisive action against him to tame his excesses. Governor Soludo’s Commissioner for local government did nothing wrong by bringing peace in ifitedunu Town union. He has brought peace to many towns in Anambra and deserves to be commended for achieving such feat”.

He said Governor Soludo’s divinely ordained 2nd term is already a done deal and the likes of Ike Dunukofia will see it come to fruition.