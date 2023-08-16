Nigerian South Eastern-based Afrobeat and Highlife music sensation, Uncle IB has once more deployed a classy inspiring song to the listening pleasure of concerned civilians.

The social media influencer amid the satisfaction of his music creeds, this time, released an inspiring freedom solicitor hit song titled ‘Ozoemena’ which is translated in the English language to be ‘Another phase of event or situation should not repeat itself or befall a second time.’

Away from the thriller of the song, Uncle IB is a music sensation who has evolved to have found his peak in portraying all his life interests and emotions through advanced rhythm and composure.

Most of his records lyrically read deep meaning to freedom, mortality, and morals as he has even loomed it to another phase in his new song ‘Ozoemena’.

Identified Biologically as Okafor Ifeanyichukwu, Uncle IB was born and raised in the adored Southern region of Nigeria, Anambra State where he grew up and acquired his education. His musical ability grew in his teens as it even reformed into the phase a vast number of people relish to date.

Uncle IB Featured the likes of Emceeze – a long-term colleague who has built outstanding chemistry with the music veteran having delivered incredibly to the growth of their records.

The Highlife sensation competently expressed his concern over alleged complications and discrimination the Igbo tribe has embodied from trespassers since the peak of their existence to date. With advanced rhythm and folk-like composition, he poured listeners through slightly with the discriminative history of the Igbo legacy.

In vast optimism, he preached faith and consoled the trespassed who are undoubtedly haunted by the awful memories and further assured freedom.

“Igbo tribe has so long endured discrimination from trespassers but through hope, everything that belongs to us shall be restored in quantity as we continue to pray for freedom.”

“You the haunted heart, don’t cry no more for joy is coming. All the haunted memories shall not repeat itself. We have to stand tall to believe that freedom shall prevail and the reputation of freedom shall unfold”

“Everything that belonged to this beautiful tribe shall come to pass, don’t cry for it shall not happen again. I repeat don’t panic for it shall not happen again.” – Uncle IB

The single ‘Ozoemena’ has dominated most music chart platforms following how convincing numbers of Igbo civilians across the globe have resorted to jamming to the latest evergreen song alongside some foreign enthusiasts.