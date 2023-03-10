by Ajiri Daniels

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was uncertainty over the redeployment of the controversial CSP Adekunle Omoyele, the Chief Security Officer to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Omoyele has been absent at public functions recently and findings showed that he was redeployed from the state.

Before he was appointed CSO to Governor Adeleke, Omoyele had been redeployed due to various allegations against him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said Omoyele was deployed for an official assignment by the Nigeria police.

She said, “he was deployed for a special assignment alongside other four officers.”

However, a security source said the controversial police officer was redeployed based on various allegations of unprofessional conduct.

A group, The Peace Ambassadors, had kicked against the deployment of Omoyele as the CSO to Governor Adeleke.

The group noted that Omoyele has not responded to some of the allegations against him by the panel of EndSARS and the killing in Ede, the hometown of Governor Adeleke.

“It could be recalled that in August 2022, Omoyele allegedly led the police team to an operation that eventually led to the killing of two persons of the same family including a pregnant woman.

“Also, the tactical team being led by Omoyele was disbanded by former CP Olawale Olokode following several allegations leveled against members of the squad, the height of which was the Ede incident,” the group added.

The spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, said he is not aware of the redeployment of the CSO to his principal.

On why Omoyele has not been present at public functions, Rasheed said he did not notice that the CSO has not been attending public functions.