Former Super Eagles coach, and incumbent Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen, has stated that the All-Star Committee have been given an objective task to present formidable players that will translate into home-based success, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Eguavoen spoke at the unveiling of the nine-member Committee with former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi as the chairman, as he urged a free and fair selection process to favor home-based players in CHAN competitions.

“The Team of the Month will help the CHAN Eagles, coaches, and the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation in presenting a formidable team that would represent the country in CHAN competitions,” he said.

The 57-year-old was caretaker of the Super Eagles in interim capacity on two occasions (2015 & 2022) during which he clinched bronze at the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, and also progressed to the knockout stages of the 2022 edition in Cameroon where the team produced a mix of impressive performances in the group stage, before falling to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

Since then, he’s remained the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation following his appointment in 2020, and is hoping the newly inaugurated All-Star Committee presents the most formidable team selection, which would help improve the quality of players plying their trade in the domestic leagues.

The CHAN Eagles have feature thrice in the African Nations Championship with their last qualification coming in 2018, after missing out on the 2020 and 2022 editions.

The team also starred in the WAFU B Cup, where their only success came 13 years ago when Nigeria hosted in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta in 2010.

The eventual NPL Team of the Season have been programmed to spend two weeks in Spain after the conclusion of the League, to play friendly games against top La Liga teams in 2024 which will lead up to the 2024 Africa Nations Championship providing the opportunity for the CHAN Eagles to revive their image.